HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in HubSpot by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,565,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,200 shares of company stock worth $4,930,950. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $280.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.68 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.03 and a 52 week high of $866.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $421.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.67 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HUBS. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $415.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $415.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.91.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

