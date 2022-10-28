23,407 Shares in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Woodside Energy Group by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,273 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Woodside Energy Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.13. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $26.14.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.