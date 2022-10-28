Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Makes New Investment in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 15,775 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in KBR by 9,478.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,334,000 after buying an additional 1,289,765 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of KBR by 251.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,332,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,945,000 after purchasing an additional 953,223 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,373,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of KBR by 1,212.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 484,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,520,000 after purchasing an additional 447,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,631,000.

KBR Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $46.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $56.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.77.

KBR Dividend Announcement

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KBR news, Director Ann Darlene Pickard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $310,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,279.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Darlene Pickard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $310,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,279.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $159,749.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,309. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on KBR to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on KBR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

