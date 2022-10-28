Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases Shares of 28,500 CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.33% of CoreCard at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in CoreCard during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreCard during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCard during the second quarter worth $274,000. Monarch Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCard during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,911,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in CoreCard during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,122,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

CCRD opened at $23.27 on Friday. CoreCard Co. has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.91.

CoreCard Profile

CoreCard ( NYSE:CCRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter. CoreCard had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 35.60%.

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, European Union, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

