AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,418 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,418 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,644,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,714,085,000 after purchasing an additional 701,996 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,810,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,246 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,763,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,099 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,924,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,472,355,000 after purchasing an additional 421,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.26.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $156.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $143.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $199.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.66 and its 200 day moving average is $165.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.47% and a net margin of 44.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 48.22%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

