Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 1,425 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 594.4% during the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,879,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,201 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,807,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 930.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 93,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 84,611 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 569,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,431,000 after purchasing an additional 64,970 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 163,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,302,000 after purchasing an additional 37,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group stock opened at $95.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.37 and a 200 day moving average of $112.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.07 and a beta of 1.53. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.83 and a 12-month high of $158.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.24). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CIGI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.71.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

