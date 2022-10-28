Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Invests $384,000 in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Atlassian by 1,383.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 2,475.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $360.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.42.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

Atlassian Price Performance

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,049,701.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,982,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,140 shares of company stock valued at $17,932,108. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM opened at $198.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.25. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $159.54 and a 1 year high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.