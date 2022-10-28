NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in NetApp were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 237.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in NetApp by 43.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in NetApp during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in NetApp by 26.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTAP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut NetApp to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded NetApp to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.41.

NetApp Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NTAP opened at $67.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.56 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. NetApp’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

