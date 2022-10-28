Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 610 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in MongoDB by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $718,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $57,265.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,791,777.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,275 shares of company stock worth $23,925,529 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MongoDB Stock Performance

MDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.89.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $190.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.98. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.61 and a 52-week high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.15) EPS. Analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

