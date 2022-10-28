Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Livent were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Livent by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,674,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,334,000 after acquiring an additional 797,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Livent by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,627,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,549,000 after acquiring an additional 109,353 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Livent by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,824,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,997,000 after acquiring an additional 421,082 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Livent by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,189,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,300,000 after acquiring an additional 190,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Livent by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,799,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,979,000 after acquiring an additional 736,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LTHM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Livent

Livent Price Performance

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,980,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,499,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $118,282.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,418.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,980,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,980 shares in the company, valued at $10,499,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $30.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33 and a beta of 1.80. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $36.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $218.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.37 million. Livent had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

