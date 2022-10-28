Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Cuts Stock Holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,800 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.17% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 5.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 45.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 7.8% in the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 227,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 16,459 shares during the period. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LVLU. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $131.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.58 million. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a return on equity of 12,267.49% and a net margin of 0.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

