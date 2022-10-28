Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 400 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 71.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 224.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $389.11 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $399.15 and its 200-day moving average is $444.60.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 35.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Lam Research to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.86.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

