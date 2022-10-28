Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 3,350 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOW. StockNews.com began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.87.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

LOW opened at $193.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.