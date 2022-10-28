Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 470 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Entegris were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Entegris by 1,057.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Entegris during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Entegris by 63.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Entegris by 31.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Entegris by 77.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Price Performance

ENTG stock opened at $78.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.54 and its 200-day moving average is $99.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 8.37. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.98 and a 1 year high of $158.00.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.90 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.64.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.