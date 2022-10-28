Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 9,670 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,670 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Corteva by 294.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,194,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878,590 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Corteva during the first quarter valued at $152,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Corteva by 244.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTVA. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTVA opened at $65.97 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.14 and a 52-week high of $66.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.66.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

