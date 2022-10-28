Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Argus lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of WY opened at $31.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.95%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

