Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Purchased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 112.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 61.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 40.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at about $57,000.

Floor & Decor Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $71.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.61. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.91 and a 1 year high of $145.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Insider Activity

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.09%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $573,262.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,477 shares in the company, valued at $425,762.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on FND. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $103.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.14.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

