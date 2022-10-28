Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Acquired by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 18.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $654,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 59.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 5.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTN. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $300.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.57.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $213.15 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.91 and a 1 year high of $376.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by $0.31. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $267.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.49) earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.99%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

