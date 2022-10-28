Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 1,250,000 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,250,000 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.14% of Patrick Industries worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 75.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the second quarter worth $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 80.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 18.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the first quarter worth $148,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries Stock Up 5.4 %

Patrick Industries stock opened at $48.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.93. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.75 and a 1-year high of $86.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $1.89. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 45.44%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PATK shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $1,268,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 131,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,760.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.