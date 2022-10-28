First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 367,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,822,000 after acquiring an additional 144,115 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after buying an additional 28,647 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,424,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.41 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.31 and a 12-month high of $59.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.45.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.