Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,665 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 11.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 89.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 39.0% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,583 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRWD. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.59.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $164.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of -219.64 and a beta of 1.27. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

