Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,942,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,180,000 after buying an additional 1,295,443 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,999,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,995,000 after buying an additional 836,104 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,942,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,950 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,695,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,091,000 after purchasing an additional 775,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 15,253.0% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,875,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850,168 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.55. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

