Stephens Inc. AR Takes Position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 99,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,754,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 201,876 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 250,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 35,068 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,003,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the period. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FLNG opened at $32.36 on Friday. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $36.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.01. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.01.

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 56.96%. The company had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.95%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLNG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FLEX LNG in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Danske downgraded FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.00.

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

