Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,611 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $52.46 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.67 and its 200 day moving average is $56.05.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.