Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,022 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 575.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARES. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Ares Management from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Ares Management from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

Ares Management Stock Up 2.7 %

In other news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 192,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $14,094,292.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 47,871,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,626,633. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 192,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $14,094,292.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,000 and sold 323,199 shares valued at $23,354,145. Insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

ARES opened at $74.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $618.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.30 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.23%. Analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ares Management

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.