Stephens Inc. AR Trims Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,035 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,743 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 25.7% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

BK stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average is $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.19.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

