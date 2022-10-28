Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $223.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.54. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The company has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.05.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

