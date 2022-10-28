Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in Equinix by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 19,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,518,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 24.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 36.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Equinix by 2.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Equinix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQIX opened at $554.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a PE ratio of 78.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.56. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $853.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $598.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $651.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $668.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.81.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total transaction of $52,887.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,570,887.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total transaction of $52,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,827 shares in the company, valued at $12,570,887.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

