Stephens Inc. AR Has $3.30 Million Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.07% of Bank OZK worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 288.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OZK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of OZK stock opened at $41.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.36. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $51.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average of $40.05.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $323.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.09 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 43.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.21%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

See Also

