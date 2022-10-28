First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Holdings Trimmed by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.12% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 138,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 14,539 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $8,370,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 252,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,027,000 after acquiring an additional 8,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $396,000.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $46.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.08. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $39.45 and a 52 week high of $51.64.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend
