Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth $1,395,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 20.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 273.4% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at $9,792,000. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at $332,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALGN opened at $181.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $230.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.79. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.00 and a twelve month high of $713.33.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.58). Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

