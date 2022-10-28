Stephens Inc. AR Buys New Holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 75,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ESAB during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,233,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,002,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,222,000. Finally, Evermore Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,368,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Get ESAB alerts:

ESAB Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ESAB opened at $36.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. ESAB Co. has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $58.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.09.

ESAB Announces Dividend

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $661.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that ESAB Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ESAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ESAB in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ESAB from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on ESAB in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company.

ESAB Profile

(Get Rating)

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.