Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 452 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 719.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 168.4% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 74.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $90.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.19.

