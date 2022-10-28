MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Cut to $50.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Benchmark from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 65.18% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities decreased their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.89.
MaxLinear Trading Down 3.2 %
NYSE MXL opened at $30.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $77.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxLinear
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 12.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter worth about $90,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MaxLinear Company Profile
MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.
