37,685 Shares in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 281,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,253,698.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,808,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 281,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,253,698.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,808,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $366,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,128 shares in the company, valued at $738,496.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.04, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $44.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.16.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMH shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Stories

