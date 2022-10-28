Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 246 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $11,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 277,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,276,000 after purchasing an additional 170,229 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 59,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE ED opened at $86.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.29 and its 200 day moving average is $94.28.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

