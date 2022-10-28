Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Fortive by 74.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortive to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

NYSE FTV opened at $62.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Fortive’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

