DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $7.18 Million Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in LKQ were worth $7,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 395.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LKQ Trading Up 2.8 %

LKQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on LKQ to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of LKQ opened at $54.90 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.02.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

