DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 62,801 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,801 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $8,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 6.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Carrier Global by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 1.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 100,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5.3% during the first quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price objective on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.77.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $37.88 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $57.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.11%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

