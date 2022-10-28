Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 770 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,113 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $12,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $33,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 81.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.52.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $210.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $335.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.