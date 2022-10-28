Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,251,080 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $13,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in F.N.B. by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in F.N.B. by 9.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,650 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the first quarter worth about $23,595,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in F.N.B. by 14.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,655,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in F.N.B. by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,612,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,955 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FNB opened at $14.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.03.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $379.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.67 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

In related news, insider James Orie sold 51,167 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $652,379.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,731.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other F.N.B. news, insider James Orie sold 51,167 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $652,379.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William B. Campbell acquired 4,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 124,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,559.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

