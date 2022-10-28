DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $6.84 Million Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,748 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Infosys were worth $6,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 8.1% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 56,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Infosys in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Infosys by 51.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 26,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Infosys by 39.8% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 92,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 26,210 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Infosys by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Price Performance

NYSE INFY opened at $18.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average is $18.87. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $16.39 and a one year high of $26.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 16.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Infosys to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.06.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

