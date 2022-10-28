Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Raised to $362.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $328.00 to $362.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $174.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.17.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Up 4.9 %

Enphase Energy stock opened at $306.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.47. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $324.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $281.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at $340,518,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at $340,518,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total value of $494,223.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,390,371.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,799 shares of company stock worth $38,541,782 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,207.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 608,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,238,000 after buying an additional 562,229 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after buying an additional 370,992 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 448,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,611,000 after buying an additional 293,194 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,503,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,984,000 after buying an additional 275,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2,675.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 214,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,862,000 after buying an additional 206,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.