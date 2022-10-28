Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,692 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.28% of ManpowerGroup worth $11,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 88.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 72.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 171.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $76.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $115.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.