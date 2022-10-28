Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 1,429 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $12,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 4,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total value of $549,667.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,557.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 4,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total transaction of $549,667.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,557.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,183.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,958. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NBIX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.06.

NBIX opened at $113.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,035.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $115.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.67.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $378.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.62 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.