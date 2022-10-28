Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 2,080 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $12,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 645.5% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 72.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XEL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.42.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $63.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.91.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.78%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

