DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,959 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $7,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,791 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $257.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Tudor Pickering lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.17.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $265.84 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $166.97 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.20.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $5.71 dividend. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.19%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

