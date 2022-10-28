Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $12,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OGS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ONE Gas from $87.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on ONE Gas from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $61,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,255.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $75.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $92.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.39.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $428.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

