DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $7.33 Million Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $7,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BR. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,122,000 after buying an additional 554,807 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 40.8% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,322,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,900,000 after purchasing an additional 383,145 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 60.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 613,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,502,000 after purchasing an additional 230,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,692,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,509,146,000 after purchasing an additional 125,346 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,135,476,000 after purchasing an additional 108,223 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BR has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $145.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.25. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.40 and a 1 year high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.74%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,104,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $12,473,794.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at $25,104,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.