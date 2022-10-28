DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,901 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.11% of Graphic Packaging worth $6,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $2,809,000. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $1,151,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 1.6 %

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,205.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $23.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $24.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.90%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

